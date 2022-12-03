Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Flora Growth Trading Down 8.9 %

Flora Growth Company Profile

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

