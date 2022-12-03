Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Fnac Darty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Fnac Darty stock remained flat at 66.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of 46.08 and a 12-month high of 66.00.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

