Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $261,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 251.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Shares of FMX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

