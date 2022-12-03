Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.35

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.35 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.43). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 2,751,280 shares changing hands.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 121.72 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The firm has a market cap of £713.65 million and a P/E ratio of 360.11.

Foresight Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

