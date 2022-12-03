Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTCO traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 5.73. 38,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 5.63 and its 200-day moving average is 6.06. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.77.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.