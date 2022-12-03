Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.79. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.