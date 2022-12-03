Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,274 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $41,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 225,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 995.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

FCX opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

