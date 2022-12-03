Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Frontline by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 227,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 190,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Frontline

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

