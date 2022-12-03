Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 5,148,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Frontline by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth $555,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

