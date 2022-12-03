FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ryvyl Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ryvyl in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of RVYL opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

