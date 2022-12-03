FY2022 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $12.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.37. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE HCC opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

