Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.