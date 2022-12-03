Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

