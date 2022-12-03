Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.73.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

GLPI stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.