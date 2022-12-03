Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAMCF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,150 ($25.72) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gamma Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

