Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,801,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Ganfeng Lithium Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

See Also

