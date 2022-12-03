Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $923.31 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00036401 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $923.31 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.13746362 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,508,879.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

