Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Update

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 671,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gelesis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gelesis

In related news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati purchased 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,618.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Gelesis

Gelesis Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gelesis in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gelesis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gelesis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gelesis in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gelesis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 402,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,499. Gelesis has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

Featured Articles

