Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Up 3.3%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €72.85 ($75.10) and last traded at €72.50 ($74.74). 107,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.20 ($72.37).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($67.53) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

