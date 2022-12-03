Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in November

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 416.9 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibson Energy Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBNXF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

