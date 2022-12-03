Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

GLNCY stock remained flat at $13.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 277,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.