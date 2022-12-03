Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of GLBE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,824. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
