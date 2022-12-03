Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 76,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,713. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $173,000.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

