Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $80.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

