Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
GMER stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.04. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.18.
About Good Gaming
