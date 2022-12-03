Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,314,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 4,762,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,961,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,293. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $45.18.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
