Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.46. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.35 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 141 ($1.69).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

