Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Greencore Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.46. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.35 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 141 ($1.69).
Greencore Group Company Profile
