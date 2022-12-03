Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GFF. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,469. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.