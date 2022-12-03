Grin (GRIN) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,976.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00453858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00114425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00865183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00653739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00246342 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.