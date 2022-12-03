Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 3.4 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

