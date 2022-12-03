Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 3.4 %
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
