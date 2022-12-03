Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.7 %

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 46,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,670. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.