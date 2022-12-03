Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 127,239 shares changing hands.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a yield of 23.8%. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

