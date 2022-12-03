Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Down 0.3%

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 174.80 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.14). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.15).
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £214.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
