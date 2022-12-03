Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.20 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.36) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Aroundtown Trading Up 4.3 %

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($5.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.96.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

