Head to Head Survey: Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgio and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million 1.56 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -3.06 Repay $219.26 million 3.65 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -882.12

Profitability

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Edgio and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edgio and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 3 0 1 2.50 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 98.69%. Repay has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Repay.

Volatility and Risk

Edgio has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats Edgio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

