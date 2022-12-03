Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $930.37 million and $10.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024544 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04833179 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,869,099.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

