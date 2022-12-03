Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.