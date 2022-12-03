Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $16,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 101,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,437.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 102,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 98,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 in the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

