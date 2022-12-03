Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.