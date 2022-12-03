Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 539,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,880,000 after buying an additional 71,713 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $274.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average of $265.72.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

