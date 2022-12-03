Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $508.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

