Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $442.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

