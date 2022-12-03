Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

FELE stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

