Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,291 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.29 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

