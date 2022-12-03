Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,338,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Allegion by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

