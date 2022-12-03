Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,245.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

