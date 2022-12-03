Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $1,591.30. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $982.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,856.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,358.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,262.72.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

