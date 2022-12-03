High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $83.35 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

