High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.