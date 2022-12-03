High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $75.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

