High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 169 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

